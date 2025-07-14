Adam Schwartz has been named the 2025 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This award is named in honor of the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, the founders of Memorial Hospital. Schwartz is the eighth recipient for this annual award that is based on outstanding volunteer service and dedication reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice. Other nominees for the 2025 award included Janet Dauby, Doug Peterson, Bob Sendelweck and Vikki Trout.

Schwartz began volunteering in Post-Surgical Services nine years ago with his friend, May Kleeman. The two volunteered together until Kleeman’s passing in 2022. Schwartz continued volunteering weekly and stated, “I am very excited to receive this award. I really enjoy my job and the girls I work closely with.” Schwartz’s family said, “We are thankful for Angie Anderson (Memorial Hospital Volunteer and Guest Services Manager) for being so good with Adam.”

Angie Anderson stated, “This award is not just for a volunteer’s service and dedication to our mission and core values, but also for someone who radiates a sense of joy among us. That is Adam. His kindness and positivity are infectious, and every time he’s here, he lifts the spirits of those around him. We are so grateful for Adam, he does so much for us.”

Schwartz lives in Jasper with his parents, Terry and Joyce Schwartz. He has a brother, TJ, a sister, Crystal, and six nieces and nephews with whom he enjoys spending time.