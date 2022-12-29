William J. Hopf, age 83, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, December 25th, 2022, at home.
Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 30, 1939, to Herbert and Ardella (Stenftenagel) Hopf. He married Darlene Schuetter on September 17, 1960, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.
Bill served in the United States Army.
He was a lifelong farmer and operated heavy equipment in excavation and coal mines.
He was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.
He enjoyed farming, gardening, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Darlene Hopf, Ireland, two sons; Duane and Darren Hopf, both of Otwell, two daughters; Cindy (James Dean) Simpson, Crossville, TN, Christine (Jon) Martin, Indianapolis, IN, seven grandchildren; Craig and Robert Abbott, Alicia Elmore, Jon, Zach, and Mariah Martin, and Janis Monroe, 10 great-grandchildren, three sisters; Betty Edwards, Sylvia Fleck, and Marilyn Burris, one sister-in-law; Carol Hopf, and one brother; Gary Hopf.
He is preceded in death by one sister; Roseanne Wilson and one brother; Ralph Hopf.
A Mass of Christian Burial for William J. Hopf will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W Post # 673 performs military graveside rites.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Thursday, December 29th. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at St Mary Catholic Church on Friday, December 30th.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.
