William J. Hopf, age 83, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on , , at home.

Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , 1939, to Herbert and Ardella (Stenftenagel) Hopf. He married Darlene Schuetter on , 1960, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Bill served in the United States Army.

He was a lifelong farmer and operated heavy equipment in excavation and coal mines.

He was a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

He enjoyed farming, gardening, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Darlene Hopf, Ireland, two sons; Duane and Darren Hopf, both of Otwell, two daughters; Cindy (James Dean) Simpson, Crossville, TN, Christine (Jon) Martin, Indianapolis, IN, seven grandchildren; Craig and Robert Abbott, Alicia Elmore, Jon, Zach, and Mariah Martin, and Janis Monroe, 10 great-grandchildren, three sisters; Betty Edwards, Sylvia Fleck, and Marilyn Burris, one sister-in-law; Carol Hopf, and one brother; Gary Hopf.

He is preceded in death by one sister; Roseanne Wilson and one brother; Ralph Hopf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William J. Hopf will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W Post # 673 performs military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on th. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at St Mary Catholic Church on , .

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

