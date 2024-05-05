The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will soon be partnering with Duke Energy to present a Live Power line Demonstration at the Gibson County Fairgrounds to benefit the rebirth of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office K9. This family-friendly event is set to be held on May 18th, 2024, from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Activities will start at 10 AM with a K9 demonstration that will show the capabilities of a K9 in Gibson County. At the same time, food will be available for purchase at $10 a plate. On the menu is a smoked pork chops, potatoes, green beans, and a roll. Pepsi products will also be available for purchase as well.

From 10 AM to 2 PM, they will have several professional vehicles on display so that the public can “Touch The Truck” that serves their community. There will be police vehicles, Fire, and other professional vehicles on display.

DC & The Drifters a Country and Southern Rock band will be playing live music till 1 PM when Stat Flight lands for a short presentation. Finally, Duke Energy will present a live power line demonstration to inform local emergency service personnel as well as the greater Gibson County community on the dangers of live power lines.

If you are interested in partnering with this event or bringing a vehicle for the Touch The Truck event contact Sheriff Bruce Vanoven at vanoven@gibsoncountysheriff.com or call 812-385-3496.