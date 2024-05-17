Starting Monday, state and local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols as part of the national “Click it or Ticket” high-visibility enforcement effort.

From May 20 through June 2, officers will be out in full force making sure drivers and passengers are buckled up and children are properly secured.

The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said ICJI Traffic Safety Director James Bryan. “Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”

Since the “Click It or Ticket” initiative began more than 20 years ago, seat belt use has gone up 30% in Indiana to 93.2%, higher than the national average of 91.9%.

Despite making progress and advances in vehicle safety, in 2023, 390 unbuckled vehicle occupants lost their lives on Indiana roads. Nationally, there were 11,813 unbuckled vehicle occupants killed in crashes.

Research has repeatedly demonstrated the safety benefits of seat belts. Buckling up can reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by up to 65%. Without a seat belt fastened, people can be ejected from a vehicle and killed.

Tragically, vehicle collisions continue to be a leading cause of death for children aged 1-13. NHTSA data shows that approximately 46% of all car seats are being used incorrectly.

Indiana law requires the driver and all passengers to buckle up. Children under age eight must be properly restrained in a child car seat or booster seat.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to make sure children are in the right car seat and that it’s used correctly and properly installed. Resources can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat. To schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician at one of Indiana’s fitting stations, visit on.in.gov/SafeKids.