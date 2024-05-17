The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) recently announced $26 million in new grants to support schools’ efforts to serve nutritious and delicious foods to students.

Headlining the new investments are nearly $6.5 million in grants that will increase healthy foods in the school meals marketplace by supporting collaboration between schools, food producers and suppliers, and other partners.

Each of these grants will provide tangible support that schools need to implement the standards and give kids the right balance of nutrients for healthy, tasty meals.

For more information on these grants, visit: fns.usda.gov/news-item/fns-003.24