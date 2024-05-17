Latest News

‘Click It or Ticket’ Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign Launching Statewide on Monday USDA Food and Nutrition Service Announces $26 Million in Grants Toward School Meal Programs Indiana April 2024 Unemployment Rates Announced by Department of Workforce Development Dubois County Highway Department Flooded Roads List Boil Advisory for the Town of Birdseye has been Lifted

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) recently announced $26 million in new grants to support schools’ efforts to serve nutritious and delicious foods to students.

Headlining the new investments are nearly $6.5 million in grants that will increase healthy foods in the school meals marketplace by supporting collaboration between schools, food producers and suppliers, and other partners.

Each of these grants will provide tangible support that schools need to implement the standards and give kids the right balance of nutrients for healthy, tasty meals.

For more information on these grants, visit: fns.usda.gov/news-item/fns-003.24

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post