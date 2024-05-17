The Indiana Department of Workforce Development has announced the unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in April stands at 3.6%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for April stands at 3.9%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stands at 62.5% for April, while the national rate is 62.7%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees, and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,378,923; a decrease of 1,908 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 300 jobs over the last month, resulting in a gain of 36,400 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s April private employment stands at 2,848,500.

Industries that experienced job increases in April included:

Professional and Business Services (+1,100);

Financial Activities (+700);

Private Educational and Health Services (+600); and

Manufacturing (+300).

As of May 16, 2024, there were 102,684 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending April 27, 2024, Indiana had 20,331 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training, or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.