George Rowlet Lewallen, age 91, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was born December 23, 1932, in Rockville, Indiana, to Alva and Jessie Mae (Martin) Lewallen. George served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a State Trooper with the Indiana State Police for 31 years from 1956-1987. He served as a Lieutenant and Jasper District Commander. He also served 8 years as Chief of Police with the City of Huntingburg Police Department from 1988-1995.

George was an avid fisherman and for over 30 years he met up with his fishing buddies in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to fish. He loved nature, being on the water, and telling stories. He was preceded in death by his wife, Johanna (Wood) Lewallen; daughter, Lisa Kae Lewallen; and siblings, Galen Warren, Clifford Lewallen, Inda Eberhart, Elizabeth Shadowens, Alva “Junior” Lewallen, Jr., Bernard Lewallen and Herdith Lewallen.

He is survived by four children, George Martin (Valerie Huaco) Lewallen of Toronto, Canada, Jeffrey Thomas (Lisa Jo) Lewallen of Hendersonville, TN, Melanie May Lewallen Claybrooks of Nashville, TN and Lynne Patrice (Mitchell) Romano of Novi, MI; step-daughter, Julie Sparrow of New Albany, IN; seven grandchildren, Amie LaRae Lewallen, Joshua Thomas Lewallen, Christopher James Lewallen, August Zeno Lewallen, Orion Thor Lewallen, Lilith Ann Claybrooks and Maia Rose Claybrooks; two step-grandchildren, Hanna Sparrow and Jared Sparrow; seven great-grandchildren, Emma Katherine Cooper, Cole Thomas Cooper, Blakely Annabelle Crigger, Presley Laine Crigger, Deacon James Crigger, Easton Ray Lewallen and Wylder James Lewallen; and two step-great-grandchildren, Amelia Ziessler and Atlas Ziessler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate at the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday; and from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday. Condolences at: www.nassandson.com