Ruth Evelyn Houchin, age 76, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 6:51 p.m., on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born April 11, 1948, in Birdseye, Indiana, to Dorothy (Jackson) Wright and Cleo King. Ruth enjoyed crocheting, painting, fishing, listening to music and growing plants; and loved her family and little dog – Mindy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary Elaine King.

She is survived by her husband, David Allen Houchin of Huntingburg; one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Rev. Scott) Feldbusch of Evansville; one half-brother, Doug Wright of Eckerty; three grandchildren, Amber, David and Holly (fiancé, John Jones) Fullington; four great-grandchildren, Ayden, Reyna, Ryatt and Ari Fullington; and great-great-granddaughter soon to be born, Abigail Fullington.

Funeral services for Ruth Houchin will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Rev. Scott Feldbusch will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Wednesday.

