Ruth Ann Beck, age 96 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Ruth was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 11, 1928 to Henry and Eleanor (Lechner) Stenftenagel. She married Maurice Beck on September 21, 1948 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1997.

She was a homemaker and she and her husband were owners of Beck’s Laundromat and Dry Cleaners in Jasper.

Ruth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and their St. Ann’s Sodality. She was also a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella.

She was also a member of the VFW Post #673 Auxiliary and the American Legion #147 Auxiliary.

Ruth enjoyed bowling, traveling, and spending time with friends and family, especially all of her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters: Jane Hughes (Denny), Mexico Beach, Fl and Kristy Fleck, Jasper, four sons: Scott Beck (Julia), Jasper, Ron Beck, Jasper, Mike Beck, Jasper, and Jayme Beck (Brandie), Haysville, 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren, three sisters: Mary Schitter, Jasper, Patty Mathies, Jasper, and Lucy Recker, Ferdinand, and one brother, Richie Stenftenagel (Helen), Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one son, Terry Beck, one daughter, Nancy Parsons, one son-in-law, Roger Fleck, three sisters: Dorothy Oeding, Caroline Mehringer, and Anna Mae Hopf, and three brothers: Lucas, Jim “Felix”, and Joe Stenftenagel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth Ann Beck will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from Noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Chapel in Jasper, The St. Joseph St Ann’s Sodality will pray a rosary at 11:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

