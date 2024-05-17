Around 8:15 PM on Thursday, Jasper Police were dispatched to 664 Church Street in regard to a domestic violence incident. Upon arriving on scene, JPD officers made contact with the female victim and began an investigation.

JPD officers were able to establish that the male subject, identified as 38-year-old Christopher Mullins of Jasper, had battered his wife in their driveway.

Mullins was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center where he is facing a Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Domestic Battery.