

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have their monthly book sale on Saturday, May 11, from 10 am to 1pm. The sale can be entered through the

library’s main floor or through the north side doors off the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. This month’s sale has several feature areas. Mothers’ Day is May 12th.

Special books are available for this holiday. Another May holiday is Memorial Day. The feature table has several newly-donated books on World Wars I and II and the Vietnam War. Bernice Schipp has donated a large collection of LPs, Cassettes, and CDs from a wide range of musical genres. Check out these musical selections on the card table.

The children’s area has one table of delightful books that are 3 for $.25. Also, be sure to check the bins underneath the children’s tables because there are too many to put on the tables and upright shelves. The Feature Table has treasures for everyone. A recent donation of books on rock and roll artists has been added to the table. There are even two books of BeeGees musical scores of all their hits. There are still a wide selection of Large Print books available from a variety of authors.

Several fiction authors are featured this month in various places in the sale: Michael Connelly, Anita Shreve, Jodi Picoult, John Sandford, Preston and Child, and Daniel Silva. Jigsaw puzzles and board games are available for sale at very reasonable prices. Our nonfiction area has newly-donated books in the areas of spiritual/religious, gardening and landscaping, inspirational/self-care, biographies, history, art, music, and humor. The Free Table will have new items including Guideposts books.

The Friends Book Sales have something for everyone. Ask a member if you need help finding something. Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for CDs and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and games are variously priced. Books on the Collectibles Table are priced based on their value. Cookbooks and DVDs are once again half-price this month.

At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases. Donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed. A binnis located at the back of the library near the basement door.

The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. We would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in your donations. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves and tables each month. Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Posts of newly donated items regularly appear on the page.

Consider becoming a Friend for just $10 per year. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk and at the sale.

Monies from the sales go towards library programming and materials.