

On April 29th, 14 students from the Aviation Program, part of the Patoka Valley Career & Technical Education Cooperative (PVCTEC), under the

guidance of program coordinator/teacher Dustin Betz and Huntingburg Airport Manager Travis McQueen, embarked on an enriching educational journey to the UPS Worldport Aviation facilities in Louisville. This eye-opening experience provided invaluable insights into the aviation industry and career opportunities within UPS.

During the tour, students were exposed to various facets of UPS’s aviation operations, including the impressive UPS Worldport facility. One standout

moment came when a female student exclaimed, “I know what I want to do now!” This statement reflects the profound impact of the tour in inspiring and clarifying career aspirations among the students.

Among the highlights of the visit was the opportunity for students to engage in hands-on activities, such as flying a Class D simulator for a Boeing 757. This immersive experience allowed them to gain firsthand knowledge of the complexities and responsibilities involved in piloting an aircraft. Furthermore, students were informed about the enticing prospect of free college education through UPS’s program for employees in Kentucky. Learning about this benefit served as a motivational factor for many aspiring aviation professionals. During the visit, students were also enlightened about the scale of UPS’s operations, such as the staggering statistic that UPS utilizes 6 million gallons of Jet A fuel in just three days during the rush season. This fact underscored the magnitude and importance of UPS’s role in global logistics. Chief Pilot Dan Spurlock addressed the students, providing words of encouragement and invaluable advice.

One notable piece of guidance was the suggestion to consider pursuing an undergraduate degree as a backup to Aviation—a perspective that challenges conventional wisdom and encourages students to explore alternative paths to achieving their career goals. Additionally, students were introduced to the opportunities available through Ameriflight, particularly aimed at juniors and seniors in college. This insight into potential career pathways further broadened their understanding of the diverse options within the aviation industry.

Overall, the visit to the UPS Worldport Aviation facilities proved to be a transformative experience for the students, offering them a glimpse into the

dynamic and multifaceted world of aviation. Their enthusiasm and newfound knowledge serve as a testament to the success of the program in nurturing the next generation of aviation professionals.

Special thanks to UPS 747 pilots Reid Teaford and Scott Knerr, whose invaluable presence and firsthand knowledge enriched the students’ experience. For more information about the Aviation Program and future educational initiatives, please contact: Jarred Howard, Dustin Betz, or Travis McQueen.

Jarred Howard, Director of PVCTEC Contact:

812-481-5909 Phone

jthoward@gjcs.k12.in.us

Press Contact:

Travis McQueen Contact:

812-683-5454

airport@psci.net

Dustin Betz Contact:

812-631-8643

dustinbetz@gmail.com