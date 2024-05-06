The Beta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa has awarded a $750 scholarship to Ava Widolff, an elementary education major at Ball State University.

Widolff is the daughter of Matt and Christa Widolff of Ferdinand. She is a 2022 Forest Park graduate. While attending Ball State University she was named to the Dean’s list for both the spring and fall semesters in 2023.

She is currently serving as vice president of Ball State’s Alpha Delta Kappa Collegiate Club where she has volunteered her time through their Secret Families program. She has also volunteered at the local women’s shelter to make blankets for women in need. Her experiences include being an instructor for the Forest Park High School Marching Band and a substitute teacher for Southeast Dubois County Schools.

Alpha Delta Kappa was founded in 1947 as a professional teacher sorority to support the professional efforts of outstanding women educators. Alpha Delta Kappa works to empower women educators to advance inclusion, educational excellence, altruism, and world understanding.