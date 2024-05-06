Stanley C. Scherle, age 69, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Stan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 7, 1955, to Bernard and Rosalee (Hoffman) Scherle. He married Joyce Durcholz on June 5, 1976, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2013.

He was a 1973 graduate of Jasper High School.

He retired from the telephone company where he had worked 34 years. Stan was the head chef at the Great Outdoors, where he cooked and enjoyed spending time over the years.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he was very involved in the church choir and sang for numerous funerals over the years. He enjoyed hunting, cooking, grilling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and attending their events.

Surviving are two daughters, Kara (Adam) Glendening, Celestine, IN, and Kim (Dan) Dutkosky, Brownsburg, IN, four grandchildren, Josslyn and Kendyl Glendening, and Marek and Natia Dutkosky, his father, Bernie Scherle, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Elaine Prechtel, Jasper, IN, Donna (Brett) Hart, Cedar City, UT, three brothers, Fred (Sandy) Scherle, Advance, NC, Bob Scherle, Dubois, IN, and Jerry (Lisa) Scherle, Huntingburg, IN, brother-in-law, Gary (Mary) Durcholz, St. Anthony, IN, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are his mother, Rosalee Scherle, one brother-in-law, Mark Prechtel, and one sister-in-law, Donna Scherle.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley C. Scherle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

