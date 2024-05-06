The Dubois County Commissioners held a meeting on Monday morning May 6th with a large agenda on the table. Here are some of the highlights:

Brent Wendholt, the Dubois County Highway Engineer and the ADA Coordinator was thanked for 10 years of service to the County and was presented with a plaque honoring this commitment.

A hydro-excavator purchase was discussed and approved for the Highway Department with the understanding the funds were already available. This new equipment will provide a safer way to dig for underground utilities such as fiber optics, sewer, water, etc.

Board Members from the Huntingburg Airport informed the Commissioners that they are receiving $3.3M in federal funding which will help with the construction of the new terminal building. Even with that funding the Huntingburg Airport will still need an additional $3.2M in funding for a total of $6.5 for this project. The Board of Commissioners informed those in attendance they would issue a letter of support as the financial requests were made with potential grant providers and the Dubois County Council.

The Coal Mine Reclamation by White Stallion and construction projects on County Road 700 East were discussed as the company has made several recommendations on the project and issues at hand.

Contracts were awarded to the lowest bidders for upcoming paving projects in Dubois County.

The Board of Commissioners adopted Resolution 2024-7, a migration plan discussed in prior meetings this year for disaster preparedness that will enable Dubois County to potentially receive Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA funds.

The next Dubois County Board of Commissioners meeting takes place at 8:30 AM on Monday, May 20th. You can watch the meeting in real-time or on a replay as the meetings are livestreamed on Youtube for those unable to attend. Just search “Dubois County Government” on Youtube.