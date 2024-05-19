A joint drug investigation involving the Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department resulted in the Friday afternoon arrest of a Bloomington woman.

On the afternoon of May 17th, Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section Detectives, Bloomington District Troopers, and Bloomington Police Department Officers initiated a drug investigation following a traffic stop, which resulted in the execution of a residential search warrant for the residence of Deborah Irene Asmus, Age 52, of Bloomington. During the residential search, officers located and seized approximately 86 grams of Methamphetamine, 29 grams of Crack Cocaine, 22 grams of Cocaine, 430 grams of Marijuana, and more than $4,000 in US currency.

Asmus was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where her custody was transferred. She was arrested on the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony

Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony

Dealing Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony

Troopers Richard Klun and Matt Harris, as well as Trooper Clay McBride and his K-9 partner Noble, assisted DES Detectives and Bloomington Police Department officers with the investigation.