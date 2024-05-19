The Indiana State Police has announced that on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 21st, they will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41.

These closures are due to a group of several hundred motorcyclists stopping at Flying J Travel Center located at US 41 and Warrenton Road. The group is traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as part of an annual event called “Run for the Wall”.

The motorcyclists are scheduled for a gas stop and to take a brief break at the Flying J Travel Center before continuing east on I-64 to Corydon. The group is expected to arrive around 2:15 PM and leave at approximately 3 PM.

During the group’s arrival at approximately 2:15 PM CST:

US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north.

US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to the Flying J Travel Center.

When the group leaves at approximately 3 PM CST:

US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while the motorcyclists exit Flying J Travel Center.

I-64 East just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 East from US 41S.

The approximate times of the highway closings are subject to change. ISP expects all of the highway closures to last no more than 15 minutes each.

Individuals planning to show their support to the group are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Parking along I-64 is not allowed. For more information on Run for the Wall, visit rftw.us.