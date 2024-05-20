Gov. Eric J. Holcomb proclaimed May 19–25, 2024, as EMS Week, to encourage Hoosiers to celebrate and honor emergency medical service personnel throughout Indiana.

This is part of the national EMS Week campaign, now in its 50th year, led by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). The 2024 theme is “Honoring Our Past. Forging Our Future.”

Indiana has close to 25,000 certified emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians, advanced emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

“These trained EMS professionals clock into the job every day knowing they will be put in high-stress situations. They handle the chaos and stress with a professional attitude that ensures the best prehospital care is given to everyone,” said State EMS Director Kraig Kinney.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security invites you to learn more about the EMS community in Indiana, whether it is the growing area of mobile integrated health, challenges that face EMS or recognitions of many of Indiana’s EMS personnel by visiting emsweek.in.gov or visiting the IDHS social media pages on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.