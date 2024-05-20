Thomas “Tom” Fuhrman, age 72 of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 4:04 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with his wife by his side.

Tom was born in Jasper, Indiana on January 16, 1952 to Urban and Ruth (Brittain) Fuhrman. He married Linda K. Bouillon on March 18, 1978 in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during Vietnam. He had the privilege to participate in the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana EVV16 on April 13, 2024 with his youngest daughter as his guardian.

Tom was a lifelong farmer with his son, and worked as a truck driver for Nancy Baer Trucking later in his life.

He enjoyed model trains, camping, taking drives in country, and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Fuhrman of Otwell, three daughters: Katrina Seitz (Mark), Velpen, Kimberly Cummins (Scott), Petersburg, and Kelli Schmitt (Adam), Ireland, one son: Christopher Fuhrman (Nicki), Santa Claus, eleven grandchildren: Emilee and Abigayle Seitz, Dalton, Logan, Colton, Brittain, and Kayden Cummins, and Brandon, Breanne, Brantley, and Bryson Fuhrman, one great grandchild, Weston Fuhrman, with one on the way, two sisters: Cathy Kieffner (Mark), Jasper and Rebecca Roemer, Bedford, and two brothers: David Fuhrman (Brenda), Otwell and Mike Fuhrman (Alice), Cannelburg.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother, Danny Fuhrman, and one nephew, Nathan Fuhrman.

Funeral services for Thomas “Tom” Fuhrman will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Shiloh Church of Jasper, with burial to follow in the Otwell Cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, and from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at Shiloh Church of Jasper on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church of Jasper or to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com