On Friday the Huntingburg Police Department received a call from a local business informing them of a scam circulating in the community. According to the HPD’s Facebook page, the caller contacted the local business identifying themselves as a Lieutenant with the Huntingburg Police Department, and advised they were conducting an investigation.

The individual requested an employee with the business to take the money from the cash drawer and put the money on two prepaid cards.

HPD wants residents to know they will NOT call individuals or businesses and request money over the phone. Huntingburg police do have things that they collect money for such as VIN checks, reports, etc but would never request money for an investigation.

If you receive a call like this, contact local law enforcement immediately.