May signals the beginning of a busy time for celebrations and summer holidays. The American Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now before calendars start to fill up. Donors of all blood types – especially those giving type O blood and donors giving platelets – are vital to people counting on blood products for critical medical procedures.

Every donation can help keep the blood supply as stable as possible during a busy time of year when many regular donors are unable to give. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris, creators of the iconic, best-selling video game, to celebrate their 40th anniversary and build the blood supply for needy patients. In commemoration, all who come to give on May 20 – June 9, 2024, will get an exclusive Tetris® + Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov.

See RedCrossBlood.org/Tetris for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 20-June 9

IN

Daviess

Elnora

5/29/2024: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., North Daviess Elementary School, 5498 E State Rd 58

Montgomery

5/22/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Providence Mennonite Church, 4738 US 50

Odon

5/21/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 East

Washington

5/23/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road

5/30/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 101 NE 4th St.

_______________

Dubois

Dubois

5/20/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road

Ferdinand

5/26/2024: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 341 East 10th Street

Huntingburg

5/21/2024: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger Street

5/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntingburg Event Center, 110 East 14th Street

Jasper

5/30/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 310 W 8th St

6/3/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Avenue

Schnellville

5/30/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Schnellville Community Club, 7855 East Market Street

_______________

Gibson

Haubstadt

5/24/2024: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Legion Haubstadt, 200 S Race St

_______________

Perry

Tell City

5/31/2024: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Perry County Memorial Hospital, 8885 IN-237

6/6/2024: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Ln

_______________

Posey

Poseyville

5/23/2024: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Poseyville Community Center, 60 N. Church St.

_______________

Spencer

Chrisney

5/22/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, 1101 East county road 800 north

Dale

6/7/2024: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln Heritage Public Library, 105 north wallace street

_______________

Vanderburgh

Evansville

5/20/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Armstrong Recreational Center, 15849 Big Cynthiana Rd

5/20/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/21/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 801 Court Street

5/22/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/25/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/27/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

5/28/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/29/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., McCutchanville Fire Department, 9219 Petersburg Rd

5/29/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

5/30/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

5/31/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/1/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., All Saints Parish – St. Anthony Church Campus, 704 N. First Avenue

6/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/4/2024: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

6/4/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Innovation Pointe, 318 Main Street

6/4/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/5/2024: 12:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/6/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road

6/7/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/8/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 S Stockwell Rd

6/9/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Boniface Catholic Church, 2031 West Michigan Street

_______________

Warrick

Boonville

5/28/2024: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Warrick County Public Library, 611 W Main St

Newburgh

5/21/2024: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard

5/21/2024: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Deaconess Gateway Hospital, 4011 Gateway Boulevard