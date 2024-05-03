Doris M. Schmitt, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 p.m. surrounded by family on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Doris was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on May 11, 1931, to Edwin and Viola (Wilmes) Bartley. She married Robert L. Schmitt on August 2, 1951, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2013.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society.

She was an avid quilter, seamstress, and gardener. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are four daughters, Linda (Mike) Vogler, Celestine, IN, Diane (John) Beiter, Nashville, TN, Lisa (Kevin) Arvesen, Jasper, IN, and Gail (Russ) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, two sons, Stanley (Sandy) Schmitt, Jasper, IN, and Tom (Debbie) Schmitt, Oakland Township, MI, 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Preceded her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Valada Klem and Jeannie Schroeder, and one brother, Larry Bartley.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Doris M. Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper or Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.