The Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Foundation has announced 11 students across the region have been awarded 2026 Health Careers Scholarships. This year’s award total of $19,250 helps invest in the future of health care and strengthens the pipeline of local professionals committed to serving southwestern Indiana.

Eligible applicants include students from Daviess, Martin and Pike counties, as well as Daviess Community Hospital employees and their dependents pursuing degrees in accredited health care programs.

Scholarship recipients were selected by a committee that included Fields, Gina Wagler, Donna Keller, Jordan Sherman and Marilyn McCullough, who reviewed dozens of applications.

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Jacquelyn Shots of Washington received a $5,000 DCH Nursing Scholarship. Shots currently serves as a nursing assistant in the hospital’s Acute Care Unit and will soon graduate from Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington with an associate degree in nursing. The DCH Nursing Scholarship supports students entering their final year of nursing education and is designed to strengthen the hospital’s workforce while ensuring continuity of high-quality patient care. Recipients agree to remain employed at DCH as a registered nurse in a direct patient care role, full-time, for two years following graduation.

Marydith Borders received a $2,000 Dr. Suresh Lohano Scholarship. Borders, the daughter of Scott and Sandra Borders, graduated from North Daviess High School in 2023 and is pursuing a degree in neuroscience at Indiana University. The Dr. Suresh Lohano Memorial Scholarship is aimed at a student who demonstrates the same patient-centered approach to compassionate care that was Dr. Lohano’s legacy.

Hanna Skomp received a $1,500 scholarship. Skomp, the daughter of Allen and Jennifer Skomp, graduated from Washington High School in 2025 and is pursuing a nursing degree at Vincennes University.

Lindsey Nolan received a $1,500 scholarship. Nolan, the daughter of Steve and Amanda Nolan, graduated from Loogootee High School in 2023 and is studying exercise science and physical therapy at the University of Evansville.

Eliana Sellers received a $1,500 scholarship. Sellers, the daughter of Darrell and Hayley Sellers, graduated from Washington High School in 2024 and is pursuing a respiratory therapy degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Hannah Yoder received a $1,500 scholarship. Yoder, the daughter of Travis and Marsha Yoder, graduated from North Daviess High School in 2025 and is pursuing a degree in sonography at the University of Southern Indiana.

Kasey Freed received a $1,500 scholarship. Freed, the daughter of Ty and Gena Freed, graduated from North Daviess High School in 2025 and is pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Katie Sites received a $1,500 scholarship. Sites, the daughter of Chris and Amy Sites, will graduate from Bedford North Lawrence High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a nursing degree at Vincennes University.

Makayla Ervin received a $1,000 scholarship from the DCH Auxiliary. Ervin, the daughter of Mark and Lori Osmon, graduated from Washington High School in 2018 and is pursuing a nursing degree at Northern Kentucky University.

Ellie Allen received a $750 scholarship. Allen, the daughter of Jason and Julie Allen, will graduate from North Knox High School this year and plans to pursue a degree in exercise science at Franklin College.

Catherine Van Der Aa received a $750 scholarship. Van Der Aa, the daughter of Scott and Melisa Van Der Aa, will graduate from Barr-Reeve High School this year and plans to pursue a degree in biology/pre-med at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Maeli Stoll received a $750 Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship. Stoll, the daughter of Shawn and Audrey Stoll, will graduate from Barr-Reeve High School this year and is pursuing a nursing degree at Vincennes University. The Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship honors a local resident whose goal of becoming a nurse was cut short after contracting tuberculosis. The scholarship also recognizes the women of Omega Alpha Chi, a homemaker’s group that established the Helen Arthur Memorial Educational Loan Fund in 1954 to support students entering medical careers. In 2006, the group gifted the remaining funds to the Foundation, and the Arthur family continues to contribute in support of future health care professionals.

Through these scholarships, the Foundation continues to invest in the future of local health care, supporting students who are not only academically accomplished but also deeply committed to serving their communities.

For more information about the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Scholarship Program, contact Angie Steiner at 812-254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.