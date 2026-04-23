To help reduce fall risks for older community members, the Dubois County Health Department and Generations, Area 13 Agency on Aging, is bringing the nationally recognized A Matter of Balance program for free to Dubois County.

This program being brought to the local area is in response to falls being the leading cause of emergency room visits in Dubois County; as well as that on average, one in four older Americans experience a fall each year. While these statistics means costly falls are common, the good news is they are also largely preventable.

The free 8-week course being offered will run June 2 through July 21, 2026, meeting every Tuesday from 1 to 3 PM ET at the Dubois County Health Department ( located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper).

Program participants will learn to:

Address common concerns about falls

Practice exercises to improve balance and flexibility

Identify daily habits that may lead to falls

Make simple changes at home to reduce fall hazards

Spots are limited and registration is required by Tuesday, May 26th, 2026. For more information or to register, visit duboiscountyin.org, or contact Mary Peters by email at mrpeters@duboiscountyin.org, or by phone at 812-481-7050.