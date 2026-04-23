Heritage Hills High School will recognize members of the Class of 2026 who have committed to military service during a special Military Recognition and Signing Day ceremony.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. CST in the high school auditorium. The ceremony will honor students who have chosen to serve in various branches of the military following graduation.

Those being recognized include Lexi Toler, who has committed to the United States Navy; Domanick Pagragan, who has joined the Indiana Air National Guard; and Coyt Collett, Alberto Lara, and Nick Martinez, who have committed to the Indiana Army National Guard.

School officials say the ceremony is intended to highlight the dedication and service of these students as they take the next step in serving the nation. The event is open to the public, and community members are invited to attend.