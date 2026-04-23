Melvin W. Bauer, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Melvin was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 29, 1936, to Adam and Amelia (Krodel) Bauer. He married Judith Barber on December 25, 1960, in Loogootee Methodist Church.

Melvin was a Jasper High School graduate. He went on to serve in the United States Army for two years. He worked as a bookkeeper for the City of Jasper and was a superintendent of the Jasper Power Plant. After retirement, he kept busy by working at Wal-Mart and Home Depot.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147, the V.F.W. Post #673, and the Jasper Freemasons Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed fishing, birdwatching, storytelling, woodworking, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judy Bauer, five children: Dana (Jim) Krodel, Jasper; Gregory Bauer, Jasper; Kent (Michelle) Bauer, Jasper; Kristie (Jack) Sanders, Petersburg; and Phillip (Yvonne) Bauer, Louisville; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Emily) Krodel, Olivia Krodel, Joshua Bauer, Megan Myers, Adam (Ashley) Myers, Aaron (Kyla) Sanders, Holly (Josh) Walls, and Ethan Bauer, and 16 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Bleemel and Josephine Jochem, and four brothers: Russell, Ralph, Harold, and Othmar Bauer.

A funeral service for Melvin W. Bauer will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026, at the Becher Kluesner North Side Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.