The Institute for Sacred Music hosted a Winter Chant Workshop from January 12-16, 2026. Pictured is the group doing a procession into the Archabbey Church, a look at ancient manuscripts, and chanting during Mass on Friday morning.

The Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music, St. Meinrad, IN, will host a summer chant workshop titled “History and Theory of Chant” on July 20-24, 2026.

This workshop is designed for directors of liturgical music and singers in parish liturgies who are new to chant. Classroom sessions will introduce participants to the basics of chant, including notation and essential terminology, while daily rehearsals will offer an opportunity to sing and interpret this foundational repertoire of sacred music.

Throughout the week, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the liturgies of Saint Meinrad’s Benedictine monastic community as well as to form and sing in a chant schola. Presenters Br. John Glasenapp, OSB, and Br. Joel Blaize, OSB, will be joined by Dr. Charles Weaver from The Julliard School.

The workshop fee is $950 for single registration and $1,100 for a double. Accommodations and meals are included. The commuter rate is $400.

Sessions begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, and will conclude following lunch on Friday, July 24. All times are Central time.

For more information or to register, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/sacred-music/event-calendar/ or call (812) 357-6336.