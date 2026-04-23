The Indiana State Police Jasper Post is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Daviess County.

Authorities are searching for 65-year-old Harold Dean Baker, who was last known to be in the Washington area on March 9, 2026.

Baker is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he does not have access to a vehicle and is known to travel on foot.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance but are urging residents to remain alert.

Anyone who has seen Baker or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at 812-482-1441.