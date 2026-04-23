Pictured Left to Right: Superintendent Anthony Scott, Trooper Jacob Lauer, and Colonel Christopher Hill

An Indiana State Police trooper is being recognized for extraordinary actions that helped save the life of a Hoosier during a traumatic farm accident in 2024.

On March 22, 2024, Trooper Jacob Lauer responded to assist emergency crews at the scene of a serious incident involving a man who had become entangled from the waist down in a floor sweep auger inside a grain bin. Upon arrival, Trooper Lauer immediately recognized the severity of the situation and took swift action.

Drawing on 15 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter, Lauer was able to seamlessly assist fire personnel and emergency responders already working inside the grain bin. He provided a tourniquet to EMS crews treating the victim, who had suffered a traumatic amputation of his foot. Additional tourniquets were later applied to the victim’s arm and both legs to control bleeding.

Throughout the rescue, Lauer made repeated trips between the grain bin and a nearby firetruck, gathering critical equipment. He transported items including lighting, an EMS monitor, a grinder, and an automated external defibrillator to support the ongoing rescue efforts.

Lauer then joined other first responders in the complex and physically demanding extrication process, which lasted approximately 45 minutes. The victim’s legs were tightly wrapped in the auger, requiring responders to cut away sections of the machinery. Initially, a four-foot section was removed, but crews ultimately reduced it to a two-foot section to allow the victim to be transported by medical helicopter.

The victim was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he was treated for the amputation of both legs below the knee. Despite the severity of the injuries, the victim’s arm was saved.

Officials say Trooper Lauer’s calm demeanor, quick thinking, and extensive emergency response experience played a critical role in preserving the victim’s life. His actions are being credited as a key factor in the successful outcome of the rescue.

In recognition of his exceptional meritorious service, Trooper Lauer was formally awarded a certificate of commendation on April 21, 2026, honoring his bravery and dedication in the line of duty.