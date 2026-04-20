Dorothy Allen, age 93, of Georgetown, Indiana, passed away at 5:50 a.m., on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City.

She was born on October 21, 1932, in Floyd Knobs, Indiana, to Charles M. and Amelia (Missi) Dethy. Dorothy was employed at Hasenour’s Fine Dining in Louisville while pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Indiana University Southeast, a period that proved to be a significant turning point in her life. Following her graduation, she went on to work at Spalding University in Louisville and later with the Census Bureau in Jeffersonville. She also enjoyed her time working at the Berry Shed in Georgetown. Dorothy found great joy in gardening, reading, and traveling, but most of all, she cherished time spent with her family and her beloved cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell Allen II; daughter-in-law, Donna Kiesler; and siblings, Sister Elvira Dethy and Kay Hoehn.

She is survived by five children, Linda (Mike Tremmel) Kiesler of Acworth, Georgia, Dolores Kiesler of Santa Claus, Indiana, Beverly (Keith) Hack of Georgetown, Indiana, Kevin (Jumi) Kiesler of Clarksville, Indiana and Max (Gywn Limber) Allen III of Williamsburg, Virginia; three siblings, Rose Schenk of Bradford, Indiana, Cletus (Jean) Dethy of Galena, Indiana and Jim Dethy of Borden, Indiana; one step-grandchild, Derek (Suki) Hammond of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and by three step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchild.

A memorial mass for Dorothy Allen will be held at 10:30 a.m., E.D.T., on August 8, 2026, at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict, Heart to Heart Hospice or to plant a flower in her memory. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com