Audrey Avis Byers, 86, of Gentryville passed away Wednesday, April 15th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Audrey was born on May 29, 1939 in Dale to Clarence and Annie (Peckenpaugh) Stephens. She was united in marriage to Jerry Byers on, January 2, 1959 in Kentucky. Jerry preceded her in death on February 6, 2024.

Audrey loved riding horses, caring for animals, and being with her grandchildren.

Audrey is survived by three daughters, Dianna Caldwell, De Wana Staats, and Connie Williams all of Gentryville. Eleven grandchildren, and thirty great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Annie Stephens, a son, Johnny Byers, two brothers, William and Melvin Stephens, a sister, Mary Belle Byers.

Funeral services will be held Monday April 20th at 11:00 AM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 until the service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chin Cemetery in Dale. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.