The Jasper Street Department is reminding City of Jasper residents that the Resource Recovery Site, formerly known as the solid fill site, is now operating on a limited schedule for the remainder of the year.

The site is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, unless those dates fall on a holiday weekend. Residents are encouraged to check the City of Jasper calendar for any holiday-related changes. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to noon, and the schedule will continue through December.

Officials also remind residents that the site is strictly for City of Jasper taxpayers only.

Accepted materials include lawn and garden clippings as well as tree limbs, with the exception of root balls. Items such as trash, trash bags, plastic materials, and processed wood products are not permitted.

Residents with questions about acceptable materials are encouraged to contact the Jasper Street Department at 812-482-1130. The city thanks residents for their cooperation in keeping the site operating safely and efficiently.