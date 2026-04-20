Right to Life Southwest Indiana is inviting the community to a night of fun and fundraising at the third annual Designer Purse Bingo on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The event will take place at the O’Day Discovery Lodge at Burdette Park. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature 15 games of bingo, giving participants the chance to win designer purses from brands such as Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Coach. A special final game will offer attendees the opportunity to win a Louis Vuitton vintage bag.

Tickets are $45 per person or $360 for a table of eight. Additional bingo games will be available for purchase at the door for $5 each. Daubers, extra bingo cards, and specialty game cards will also be sold during the event. All attendees must be 18 or older.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Go Mobile Clinic, which provides free and confidential services including pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, STI testing, education, referrals, and material resources for women and families in need.

A clinic nurse will be available during the event to answer questions and provide information about available services.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 812-474-3195 or by visiting the organization’s website.