A Washington man was arrested late Friday night, April 17, following a traffic stop on Main Street.

Indiana State Police say Trooper Aaron Guzman observed a vehicle failing to use turn signals and initiated a stop. The driver was identified as 76-year-old Kevin Carey of Washington.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Carey was transported to the Washington City Police Department for a chemical test.

He was later taken to the Daviess County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Carey is charged with operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.