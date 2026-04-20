A French Lick man was arrested early Saturday morning, April 18, following a traffic stop in Orange County.

Indiana State Police report Trooper Nathan Teusch was patrolling the French Lick area when he observed a vehicle cross left of center. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as 47-year-old Nicholas A. Conrad of French Lick.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. A search resulted in the discovery of suspected marijuana on Conrad’s person. He was taken to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test before being transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Authorities say a Bureau of Motor Vehicles check revealed Conrad is a Habitual Traffic Violator and is not permitted to operate a vehicle.

Conrad is facing a Level 6 felony charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, along with misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.