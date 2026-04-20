Latest News

Area Counties Prepare for May 5 Primary Election with Full Ballots Experts Warn Hoosiers of Higher Tick Exposure as Outdoor Activity Increases Jasper Resource Recovery Site Sets Seasonal Saturday Schedule Dubois County Judges Hand Down Sentences in Child Sex and Drug Cases Trooper Arrests Washington Driver for Impaired Driving

A French Lick man was arrested early Saturday morning, April 18, following a traffic stop in Orange County.

Indiana State Police report Trooper Nathan Teusch was patrolling the French Lick area when he observed a vehicle cross left of center. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as 47-year-old Nicholas A. Conrad of French Lick.

During the stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. A search resulted in the discovery of suspected marijuana on Conrad’s person. He was taken to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test before being transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Authorities say a Bureau of Motor Vehicles check revealed Conrad is a Habitual Traffic Violator and is not permitted to operate a vehicle.

Conrad is facing a Level 6 felony charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, along with misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post