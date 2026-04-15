Juanita E. Hembree, age 95, of Loogootee, Indiana, entered eternal rest at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, surrounded by family at Serenity Springs nursing facility in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born on March 14, 1931, to Ludwig and Arnetta (Harder) Popp on the family farm near Portersville. She attended Portersville and Haysville grade schools and Dubois High School.

She married Radus Glen Hembree on June 30, 1953, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church where they were both members. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2023.

She worked in her early years at stores and restaurants in the Haysville area. The rest of her life she was a devoted wife and mother to her family.

She loved cooking, gardening, music, flowers, and especially her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by a son, Duane Ray Hembree, Loogootee, IN, a daughter, Denise Renee (J.W.) Berry, Decker, IN, grandson, Derek (Amanda) Johnson, Loogootee, IN, granddaughter, Kierstin (Luke) Bapple, Cedar Lake, IN, step-grandson, Josh (Sarah) Berry, Decker, IN, step-granddaughter, Brooke (Regis) Billings, Cookeville, TN great grandchildren, Emma (Maddie), Katlyn, and Colten Johnson, step great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mason Berry, and Blakely, Ryker, Remi and Rhys Billings, several nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law, Margie Popp, Haysville, IN.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Radus, her parents, one son, Kurt Lee Hembree, step-grandchildren, Caden Berry and Briley Billings, brothers, Junior Popp, John (Grace) Popp, and a sister, Gladys Popp.

A funeral service for Juanita E. Hembree will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.