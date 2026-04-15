Daviess Community Hospital has announced that Rebekah Hedrick, FNP-C, is joining the DCH Medical Clinic-Rural Health, located at 1402 Grand Avenue in Washington, beginning April 13th, 2026.

Hedrick is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who provides comprehensive primary care services for patients of all ages. She is passionate about delivering care in a safe, comfortable and confidential environment, with a focus on health promotion, preventive care, and patient education.

With more than a decade of healthcare experience, Hedrick brings a strong clinical background that includes family practice, inpatient care, and surgical services. She is experienced in performing comprehensive patient assessments, developing individualized care plans, and managing both acute and chronic conditions. Her skills include wellness exams, sports physicals, diagnostic testing and interpretation, wound care, and minor in-office procedures.

Hedrick earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University, along with both a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an Associate of Science in Nursing from Vincennes University. She is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner and maintains certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support.

Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, Hedrick served as a registered nurse at Daviess Community Hospital, where she gained experience across multiple specialties, including general surgery, orthopedics, urology, endoscopy, OB-GYN, pediatrics, and ENT.

Hedrick lives in Washington and is proud to serve the community she calls home.

Hedrick joins a growing team of primary care providers at DCH Medical Clinic, including Terri Hamilton, MSN, NP-C, APRN, who began seeing patients on April 6th, 2026; Jessica Torres, FNP-BC; and Dr. Trisha Garrett.

DCH Medical Clinic-Rural Health provides accessible, high-quality primary care services for individuals and families throughout Washington and the surrounding communities. Appointments are available and patients can call 812-254-6696 to schedule a visit with Hedrick.