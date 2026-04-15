Actors Community Theatre (ACT), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through the performing arts, has announced the debut of its newly redesigned logo and updated mission statement.

The new logo reflects ACT’s continued commitment to creativity, accessibility, and community connection through theatre and live performance. Featuring a refreshed, contemporary design, the new logo captures the dynamic energy of live performance while honoring the organization’s original branding and longstanding identity as a volunteer-driven, community-focused arts group.

Since 1947, Actors Community Theatre has provided opportunities for individuals of all ages and experience levels to engage in the performing arts; Whether on stage, behind the scenes, or across all aspects of production. This updated branding reflects a renewed investment in that experience, accompanied by a newly updated mission statement:

Actors Community Theatre strives to strengthen and inspire our community through meaningful cultural and educational experiences in the dramatic arts, advancing theatre as an essential part of community life through productions, workshops, and inclusive opportunities that cultivate creativity.

The new logo will be implemented across all ACT materials, including promotional content, digital platforms, and upcoming productions. Community members will begin to see the new branding immediately, including in promotions for ACT’s upcoming summer production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, taking place July 23–26, 2026, at the Jasper Arts Center.

ACT is currently developing a storefront in partnership with local company Branded by Woods to offer apparel featuring the new logo design, as well as graphic tees for the upcoming summer musical. Additional details about this partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Actors Community Theatre, visit their website actorscommunitytheatre.com/.