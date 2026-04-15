The Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced they are offering free Invasive Plant Control Kits to residents and landowners in Daviess, Martin, and Orange Counties.
These kits are available as supplies last and include tools and herbicide for invasive plant control. The items included are:
- 5 gallon bucket
- Loppers
- Folding saw
- Glyphosate herbicide
- Blue dye
- Herbicide dauber
- Measuring cup
- Nitrite gloves
- Eye protection
- Invasive plant flagging tape
To qualify for the kits landowners must have an Invasive Species Specialist come to their property for a free invasive plant site visit. Appointments can be made by emailing emily.finch@nacdnet.net, or calling or texting, 812-329-0048.
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