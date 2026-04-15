The Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation District has announced they are offering free Invasive Plant Control Kits to residents and landowners in Daviess, Martin, and Orange Counties.

These kits are available as supplies last and include tools and herbicide for invasive plant control. The items included are:

5 gallon bucket

Loppers

Folding saw

Glyphosate herbicide

Blue dye

Herbicide dauber

Measuring cup

Nitrite gloves

Eye protection

Invasive plant flagging tape

To qualify for the kits landowners must have an Invasive Species Specialist come to their property for a free invasive plant site visit. Appointments can be made by emailing emily.finch@nacdnet.net, or calling or texting, 812-329-0048.