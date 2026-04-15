The annual Garden Gate Jazz, Wine, and Craft Beer Festival is set to return on April 25th to Market Street Park in downtown Huntingburg, offering an afternoon filled with live music, local flavors, and community celebration.

From 12 to 6 PM EST, festival patrons can find wine, craft beer, and food vendors filling Market Street Park, providing attendees with a wide selection of samples and items available for purchase, all while relaxing to the sounds of live jazz ensembles throughout the day.

The 2026 lineup of entertainment, and beverage and food providers are:

Entertainment Lineup

Hermanos Latin Groove

After Hours Jazz

Logan Dyer

Participating Wineries

Monkey Hollow Winery

Bottom of the Barrel

Ertel Cellars Winery

Best Vineyards

Hymn & Herd

Two-EE’s Winery

Participating Breweries

St. Benedicts Brew Works

Yard Goat Artisan Ales

Patoka Lake Brewing

Ash & Elm Cider

Food Vendors

Wood Capital Pizza

Sweet-D-Licious Kettle Corn

Acai X Press LLC Food Truck

La Tricolor Colombia

General Admission tickets include your choice of an Unlimited Sampling Glass or Fillable Beer Pitcher, and cost $20 when purchased in advance and $25 day of the event at the gate.

There is also $10 Designated Driver tickets for those not drinking or sampling any alcohol, and free entry for ages 18 and under.

Tickets are available online at: event.ontaptickets.com/events/garden-gate-wine-jazz-craft-beer-festival-2026-4-25-2026, or can be purchased at the Visit Dubois County Office, located at 248 East 3rd Street Suite 3 in Jasper.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, the coordinator of the Garden Gate Festival, places a strong emphasis on the safety of festival patrons, and has stated that in the event weather poses a significant risk, the festival may be postponed or canceled.