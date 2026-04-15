Michael Joseph Elliott, age 77, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, surrounded by those who loved him.

Michael was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 8, 1948, to Casper and Constance (Melchior) Elliott. He married Lisa Ann Uebelhor on January 30, 2001.

He was a 1966 graduate of Jasper High School. He served in the Army Reserves and after returning to Jasper he was active in the National Guard for six years. For many years he worked at his father’s lumber yard and graded lumber for many factories and saw mills. Later he went into woodworking machinery sales for 12 years.

Michael retired as Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of Jasper Seating Company/Jasper Group in 2022 after a 41 year career with the company, where he built an incredible legacy and made a profound impact on the company giving it unprecedented growth under his leadership. As a third generation descendant of his founding shareholder and director grandfather, Michael used his deep roots to continue the family legacy in the company.

He was a proud supporter of the community and always put people first. The community leaders knew they could count on him for his generous help with numerous projects that benefited the community.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Jasper Kiwanis, Dubois County Museum, and an over 50-year member of the American Legion Post #147 and served at military funerals.

Surviving are his wife, Lisa Elliott of Jasper; daughters: Jessica (Eric) Cooper of Velpen, Jacqueline Elliott of Jeffersonville, Nichole (Jon) DeMotte of Sellersburg and Leslie Elliott of Jasper; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Charlotte Sawyer of West Virginia, Patricia (Darrel) Cox of Dubois, Kristin Hochmeister of Birdseye, Rebecca (Darryl) Englehart of Louisville; three brothers: John (Carol) Elliott of Newburgh, Daniel Elliott of New York, Scott Elliott of Ireland, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, two sisters: Margaret Thompson and Sara Young and two brothers: Russell and Robert Elliott.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Joseph Elliott will be held at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, April 20, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, where the American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. (noon) -6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #147 Children’s Christmas Programs, local Toys for Tots at jasper.in@toysfortots.org , St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Dubois County Community Foundation in Memory of Michael J. Elliott, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.