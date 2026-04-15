Linda Sue Jones, 75, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, April 13th at her home in Ferdinand. Linda was born, October 22, 1950 in Bulictown, IN to Charles and Bessie (Fortune) Horsley. She married Keith Jones on March 26, 1971 in Selvin.

Linda loved animals and gardening. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, Keith.

Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Keith Jones of Ferdinand and two daughters, Jennifer Powers and Jamie Jones both of Ferdinand; two grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by both her parents and a granddaughter, Lilly Jones.

Funeral services will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Tuesday, April 21st at 11:30 AM. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s honor to the Dubois County Humane Society.