Latest News

Contested Races Highlight Dubois County Primary Election Ballots Celestine Fire Department to Honor Fallen Firefighter Lucas Gehlhausen at National Memorial Jasper Arts 2026 “SOUP-Port The Arts” Community Fundraiser Returning This Sunday Mental Health & Substance Use Support Cited as Top Local Challenges in BFO 2026 Community Snapshot Survey Alive After 5! Returns to Downtown Jasper Square for 2026 Season

Linda Sue Jones, 75, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, April 13th at her home in Ferdinand. Linda was born, October 22, 1950 in Bulictown, IN to Charles and Bessie (Fortune) Horsley.  She married Keith Jones on March 26, 1971 in Selvin.

Linda loved animals and gardening. She enjoyed riding motorcycle with her husband, Keith.

Linda is survived by her husband of 55 years, Keith Jones of Ferdinand and two daughters, Jennifer Powers and Jamie Jones both of Ferdinand; two grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by both her parents and a granddaughter, Lilly Jones.

Funeral services will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Tuesday, April 21st at 11:30 AM. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s honor to the Dubois County Humane Society.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post