Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock is reminding voters that several contested races will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the upcoming 2026 Primary Election.

In Dubois County, voters will be asked to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot when they check in to vote. Each ballot contains different races depending on the party selected.

On the Democratic ballot, voters will see two contested races:

U.S. Congressional District 8 – Mary Allen, Mario Foradori, Christopher Rector, & Tabitha Zeigler

State Representative District 63 – Tiffanie Arthur, Anthony (Tony) Bolen, & Adam Mann.

On the Republican ballot, voters could see four contested races:

State Representative District 63 – Amy Kippenbrock & Richard Moss (Dubois County is split for State Representative Districts 63 and 74. District 74 is not contested.)

Dubois County Recorder – Sheila Asbell & Tammy Guth

Dubois County Sheriff – Tim Lampert, Brian LaRoche, Jesus Monarrez

Dubois County Commissioner – Doug Uebelhor & Dean Vonderheide

“Primary elections give voters the opportunity to help decide which candidates will represent their party in the general election,” said Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock. “We encourage voters to review the races and candidates ahead of time, so they are prepared when they arrive to vote.”

Voters should remember that Indiana operates under a partisan primary system, meaning voters must request either a Democratic or Republican ballot when checking in to vote.

For more information about voting, early voting hours, or polling locations, voters can visit www.indianavoters.in.gov or contact the Dubois County Clerk’s Office.