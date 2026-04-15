The Celestine Volunteer Fire Department is asking the community to join in honoring fallen firefighter Lucas A. Gehlhausen during the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service on Sunday, May 3.

Department members will travel with Gehlhausen’s immediate family to Emmitsburg, Maryland, where he will be remembered alongside nearly 200 firefighters from across the country who have died in the line of duty in recent years.

Locally, residents are encouraged to show their support by lowering American flags to half-staff on May 3, coinciding with the national service.

Community members can also participate in the “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” campaign by displaying red lights at their homes or businesses from April 26 through May 3.

In addition, fire departments across Dubois County will take part in a coordinated tribute by “sounding the sirens” at 12 p.m. on May 3, marking the start time of the memorial service.

Fire officials say these traditions are among the most meaningful ways to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, while also showing support for their families and fellow firefighters.

For more information on ways to participate, visit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.