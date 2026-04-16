Susanna Schilling, 72, of St. Henry, passed away on Thursday, April 16th at her home. Susanna was born April 22, 1953 in Jasper to Albert and Marcella (Fromme) Kluesner. She married Daniel Klingle on November 3, 1973. He preceded her in death on September 1, 1990. Susanna married Thomas Schilling on March 27, 1993 in St. Henry Catholic Church.

Susanna enjoyed reading, camping and fishing. She loved being with her grandchildren and loved to share stories about them.

Susanna is survived by her husband, Thomas Schilling; two daughters, Dana (Kent) Weisheit of Otwell and Olivia (Travis) Wigand of Huntingburg; three brothers, Marvin Kluesner of Dubois, Roger (Deb) Kluesner of Dubois and Herman Kluesner of Dubois; three sisters, Mary Jane Flinn of Dubois, Carol (Donnie) Gutgsell of Dubois and Nancy Kluesner of Jasper; six grandchildren, Tess, Greta and Jovie Weisheit, Kinsley, Callum and Brennan Wigand.

Susanna was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Klingle; a son, Devin Klingle and three brothers, Daniel, Jim and Paul Kluesner.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 22nd at 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until time of services at 7:00 PM

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.