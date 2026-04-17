Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events is presenting a concert by Danish-Latvian ensemble CARION on April 21, 2026, at 7:30 PM Central time in the St. Bede Theater.

The evening’s program highlights the versatility of CARION, pairing virtuosic 20th-century works with folk-inspired traditions. Featured pieces include György Ligeti’s Sechs Bagatellen and a wind quintet arrangement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Quintet, Op. 103. The second half of the performance explores contemporary and global influences with music by Stephen Montague and Eurico Carrapatoso, alongside traditional Danish and Eastern European selections, including Béla Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances and lively klezmer arrangements.

CARION is a prize-winning ensemble renowned for its innovative approach to chamber music, combining virtuosic performance with choreography and theatrical expression. Performing from memory, CARION brings music vividly to life, adding a visual dimension that redefines the traditional concert experience.

The ensemble has appeared at leading international festivals and venues across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and has released six critically acclaimed recordings. Their widely viewed video performances—particularly of Six Bagatelles—have become influential references for musicians worldwide, highlighting CARION’s distinctive artistry and global impact.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking will be available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501, and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.