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The Rotary Club of Dubois County has scheduled a “Connections & Cabernet” Professional Networking Event for Thursday, April 30th, 2026, from 4 to 6 PM, at The Social Pour (located at 225 River Centre Landing Suite F in Jasper).

This evening offers attendees the chance to join local professionals for wine, conversation, and meaningful connections, as well as learning more about the organization’s weekly accountability and referral group.

The group meets every Tuesday morning to set and review business goals, stay accountable, share referrals and ideas, and support one another’s business growth. One representative per profession is allowed to attend these weekly meetings.

Connections & Cabernet is free to attend, but preregistration is required. The first five attendees to sign up will receive a complimentary wine flight. For more information or to register, visit: luma.com/hd9vxrr0.

On By Celia Neukam

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