Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery is set to host an exhibit of photographs by famed photojournalist Henry Herr Gill from April 18th through May 31st, 2026.

This exhibit entitled “Stories and Secrets,” includes portraits of individuals from around the world, including Russia, China, Guatemala, and the United States. Many photos illustrated a feature article or a newspaper headline, however, their sensitivity and directness give them a power far beyond the news cycle.

Herr Gill’s mentor, William Hicks, the picture editor of Life Magazine, told him to master taking good portraits – stating if he could capture a photo of a face and all its nuances, he could photograph anything. Henry took that to heart and worked on that skill tirelessly.

Herr Gill, who grew up in Washington, IN, worked for the Chicago Daily News from 1963 – 1978 and for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1978 – 1983. His assignments took him to more than 90 countries to cover the war in Vietnam, wars on the African continent, famine in Biafra, Nigeria, and drug traffickers in Guatemala, among other things. Throughout his career he was nominated for every major photojournalism award, and won many. He was inducted into the Chicago Journalism Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame in 2004. Herr Gill passed away in 2025.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.