The Ferdinand Folk Festival is set to return for its 16th year on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 18th Street Park in Ferdinand, featuring a full day of live music, family-friendly activities, and community engagement.

Festival organizers announced that The Last Revel will headline the 2026 Main Stage lineup. The Minneapolis-based Americana and indie-folk band previously headlined the festival in 2022 and quickly became a fan favorite, prompting strong demand for their return.

Formed in 2011, The Last Revel built a reputation through extensive touring before taking a hiatus in 2019. The group reunited in recent years, releasing new music and returning to the stage, where they have continued to draw strong crowds across the country.

In addition to the headliner, five other acts will take the stage, showcasing a mix of blues, country, bluegrass, and Americana influences.

The lineup includes John Németh and the Blue Dreamers, known for high-energy blues performances and award recognition; Kentucky singer-songwriter Candi Jenkins, who blends traditional country with modern influences; Austin-based string band Valley Flower, recognized for its energetic live shows; Ozark duo March to August, returning after a previous Folk Fest appearance; and western Kentucky artist Hayley Payne, who will make her third appearance at the event.

The festival remains free to attend, made possible through the support of presenting sponsor NextEra Energy Resources, along with major sponsors Best Home Furnishings and Universal Design. Additional sponsorship support comes from regional businesses and organizations, including founding partners and local media.

The Ferdinand Folk Festival continues to focus on music, arts, environmental awareness, and education, offering activities and experiences for all ages throughout the day.

More information, including event updates and additional announcements, is available on the festival’s website and social media platforms.