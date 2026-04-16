Country radio station 100.9FM WBDC is proud to announce the official lineup and featured nonprofit partner for the 44th Annual WBDC Country Showdown, presented by German American Bank. The event will take place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Jasper Arts Center.

Continuing its long-standing tradition of supporting local organizations, WBDC has selected the Dubois County 4-H Council as this year’s featured nonprofit. A portion of ticket sales will directly benefit the organization and its efforts to provide meaningful youth development, leadership, and educational programming throughout Dubois County.

“We’re so grateful and very excited that the WBDC Country Showdown has selected the Dubois County 4-H Council as their featured nonprofit,” said Heather Weyer of the Dubois County 4-H Council. “This opportunity is going to be a wonderful way to support our youth and continue growing the impact that 4-H has on our community.”

Now in its 44th year, the WBDC Country Showdown remains one of Southern Indiana’s premier country music talent competitions. Participating artists will compete for more than $1,000 in cash and prizes, along with the opportunity to perform at the Indiana State Fair later this summer.

This year’s lineup features a diverse group of talented performers from across the region, including both returning contestants and first-time participants. The 2026 contestants are:

Borrowed Time – Bristow, IN

Charlie Archer – Dugger, IN

Conor Hart – Birdseye, IN

Darion Oakman – Odon, IN

Gayle Parks & Dean Smith – Huntingburg, IN

Justin Hayse – Jasper, IN

Logan McKeighen – Orleans, IN

Michael Bowman – Dale, IN

Noah McWilliams – Huntingburg, IN

Rex Anderson – Jasper, IN

The WBDC Country Showdown continues to be a cornerstone event in the region – celebrating local talent, fostering community engagement, and delivering quality, family-friendly entertainment year after year.

Ticket information will be announced soon. For updates, the public is encouraged to tune in to 100.9FM WBDC or follow WBDC on social media.